Allari Naresh Shares The First Look Poster Of His New Movie 'Ugram'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is in the best phase of his career with the Naandhi hit! This movie was directed by filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala and this took Naresh's career to peaks once again. Now, the young actor is once again teaming up with the same director for his 60th movie. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and announced the title of the movie through social media. 'Ugram' seems to be another intense thriller and the first look poster also gives us the hint!



Allari Naresh and the makers shared the first look poster of the Ugram movie through their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Going with the poster, Naresh looked in an intense appeal and he is seen holding a knife and his body is filled with blood marks!

The earlier released announcement poster is also intriguing and showcased 2 hands locked with handcuffs. The dusty hands and the shadow on the wall just like a bird made the poster worth watching. This movie is tentatively titled 'Vijay Naresh 2' and it is Naresh's 60th movie. Even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped the expectations. This movie will be directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Naresh also is concentrating on his upcoming movie 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'. Yesterday, the makers announced that the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and also dropped a wrap-up BTS pic! This movie is directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.