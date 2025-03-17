Allari Naresh’s next gets a crazy title ‘12A Railway Colony’

Allari Naresh, known for his bold and unconventional film choices, is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming supernatural thriller, 12A Railway Colony. Helmed by debutant director Nani Kasaragadda, the film is backed by producer Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting the project.

The title was unveiled through a spine-chilling teaser that immediately set the tone for an intense and eerie narrative. The teaser opens with Allari Naresh standing by a window in deep thought, as Viva Harsha’s voiceover raises an intriguing question about why spirits reveal themselves only to certain individuals. As the visuals progress, a series of mysterious and unsettling occurrences unfold, leaving every character in suspense. The teaser reaches a gripping climax when Naresh’s character fires a gun, followed by a sinister smile that leaves viewers eager for more.

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues have been crafted by Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his work on Polimera and Polimera 2, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla plays the female lead, alongside a talented ensemble cast featuring Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, GaganVihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani.

With cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo contributing to the film’s eerie atmosphere, 12A Railway Colony is set to be a gripping thriller, slated for release this summer.