Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Sukumar Announce Rs. 2 Crore Aid for Sri Teja

Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Sukumar visited Sri Teja, who is receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. They inquired about his health from the doctors. Sri Teja was injured in the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theater on December 4, where a woman named Revathi lost her life.

The Telangana government, Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Mythri Movie Makers, and Allu Arjun have all supported the family. Allu Aravind has announced Rs. 1 crore for Sri Teja’s recovery. Director Sukumar donated Rs. 50 lakhs, and Mythri Movie Makers also gave Rs. 50 lakhs. In total, Rs. 2 crores were raised, and Dil Raju, as the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), is overseeing the donation.

After visiting Sri Teja, Allu Aravind said, "The boy is recovering well. We hope he gets better soon. On behalf of Mythri Movies, Naveen, Ravi Shankar, Sukumar, and Allu Arjun, we are giving a total of Rs. 2 crore to the family, which will be managed through Dil Raju.