Allu Arjun: "I Am a Fan of Allu Arjun's Talent," Says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his admiration for Allu Arjun, praising the star for his talent. The Bollywood legend shared a video of Allu Arjun speaking about him and showered praise on the Telugu actor.

Internet Desk: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently praised Allu Arjun, stating that he is a fan of the actor’s work. Allu Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2), directed by Sukumar. The film, which was released on a pan-India scale, has been receiving immense popularity.

As part of the film's promotions, Allu Arjun organized events in major cities across India. During an interview with a Mumbai-based media outlet, Allu Arjun expressed his deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. He mentioned that Amitabh has been a superstar in the industry for decades and is an inspiration to countless actors. Allu Arjun added that he grew up watching Amitabh’s films and draws inspiration from him to move forward in his career.

Impressed by these remarks, Amitabh Bachchan shared the video and responded:

"Thank you, Allu Arjun. You have praised me beyond my worthiness. Honestly, I am a big fan of your talent and performance. You should continue to inspire many people like this. I wish you many more hits in the future. Best wishes."

Allu Arjun replied to this heartfelt message, saying:

"You are our superhero. I can't believe such praise from you. Thank you for your love and appreciation."

The exchange between the two icons has left fans thrilled, highlighting the mutual respect and admiration between two of India’s biggest stars.