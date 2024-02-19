Live
Just In
Allu Arjun triumphantly returns from Berlinale 2024, sets sights on ‘Pushpa 2’schedule
Following his successful representation of Indian cinema at Berlinale 2024, Allu Arjun received a warm welcome upon his return to Hyderabad this morning. The actor was greeted with enthusiasm at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, as fans and well-wishers gathered to celebrate his homecoming
Icon Star Allu Arjun, the prominent figure in Tollywood, recently embarked on a journey to Germany to attend the prestigious 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale 2024), making waves as he represented not only Tollywood but also India on the global stage. The day following Valentine's Day saw the actor sharing insights into his highly awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, captivating audiences at the esteemed event.
Now back in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the next phase of his professional journey. The actor is set to join the ongoing schedule of Pushpa 2, a film that is generating immense anticipation among fans. Scheduled for a grand release on August 15, 2024, across multiple languages, Pushpa 2 is poised to make a significant impact under the expert direction of Sukumar. The film promises to enthrall audiences worldwide with its unique storyline and Allu Arjun's charismatic on-screen presence.
As the actor immerses himself in the filming process, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Pushpa 2, anticipating an unforgettable cinematic experience when it hits the big screen later this year.