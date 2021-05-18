'Always loved performing,': Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh started her career as a child artist. She played the younger Kareena Kapoor Khan as Tina in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Barkha Singh is well known for her role as Gia Sen in the show Girls on Top broadcast on MTV India. She also played her cameo role in the serial MTV Fanaah as Vedika. Barkha is known for her character in the serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Love by Chance, as well as her role of Surbhi Varun Shukla in the soap opera Bhagyalaxmi on &TV. She is also known as VJ Singh through MTV India.

She started her own YouTube page in January 2018, posting several travel and fashion blogs. [6] She has gained fame from doing several popular web shows like Work Life Balance, Engineering Girls, Please Find Attached and Please Find Attached 2.

Sharing about her journey, Barkha shares, "Honestly, I have always loved performing and not just acting. It started with some randomly selected acting projects when I was in school since my parents were very particular about prioritizing education over anything. After college, even though I had a corporate job offer through my campus placement, I picked a television show and from there I moved to the youth space to digital platforms and now to OTT. All along I have created travel and lifestyle content and tried to do everything that I enjoy doing.

So, I guess if I have to summarise my journey, it's been full of surprises and I can't wait to see what more life has to throw at me and everyone else around me. But everything that I have done whether it's creating content or being an influencer, a host, a VJ, or an actor, it's all being a conscious choice with a lot of hard work, and I'm so glad that I have managed to create an audience of my own although I still have a long way to go."

With a super fun and fast paced storyline, eccentric characters and the hilarious circumstances that they find themselves in, Barkha shares that Murder Meri Jaan is a complete entertainment package.

Sharing about her character in the web series, she says, "My character Sonal is an innocent-looking, but very sharp young girl with a long criminal history that includes duping men after marrying them. One can never know what's on her mind. Things turn awry when her latest catch is none other than a cop himself, resulting in a series of difficult and funny situations for both her, and ACP Aditya. Playing Sonal in Murder Meri Jaan was a great learning experience. She is an innocent-looking, but very sharp young girl with a long criminal history that includes duping men after marrying them. You never know what's on her mind. Things turn awry when her latest catch is none other than a police officer himself, resulting in a series of difficult and funny situations for both her, and ACP Aditya."

With Murder Meri Jaan, this was the first time Tanuj and Barkha had worked together. Talking about her experience with Tanuj Virwani, Barkha adds, "When we first met in Bhopal, 2 days before the shoot started, I was sick with food poisoning and he was exhausted from a previous project and the wrap party that followed. We were anything but excited to work together. However once we did start shooting and with all the shenanigans that followed through the schedule, I think it is safe to say that Tanuj is a great co-actor and a good friend. He is brutally honest, helpful and encouraging as a co-actor. There are loads of pranks and jokes and a whole lot of cricket and 'Bhindi ki sabzi' when Tanuj is on set."

Barkha wanted to make a shift towards web content because that was being created not just in India but also globally. She felt that she would be able to make a mark here and enjoy it a lot, and also relate to it.

"It was around that time that FilterCopy was also one of the platforms that was gaining popularity. I felt I could resonate with their content and one thing led to another. I was lucky to be one of the few people to be associated with FilterCopy during its growing years and since then we've all grown together. Silence released in March and after Murder Meri Jaan in May, I am all set to begin work on a couple of exciting projects which I sadly cannot disclose yet as they haven't been announced as yet. However due to the lockdown the shoot for those have been on hold. We will resume shooting as soon as the situation eases out and it is safe to resume shoots. I can't wait to let all of you know about them," ends the Girls on top actress.