Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, as they recently announced Amala's pregnancy through heartwarming glimpses of their maternity photoshoot. The couple, who exchanged vows in a picturesque wedding ceremony in Kochi, Kerala, in November 2023, are now embarking on the journey of parenthood.





Amala Paul, who boasts a significant following of 5.2 million on Instagram, shared snapshots from her maternity shoot on the social media platform. In the photos, she radiates joy in a red halter neck crop top paired with a thigh-high slit skirt, gracefully showcasing her baby bump against the backdrop of the beach.



Expressing her excitement, Amala captioned the post with a playful touch: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!” Fellow industry colleagues and well-wishers showered the couple with congratulatory messages. Actress Kajal Aggarwal conveyed her blessings, saying, “Big big congratulations you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie,” while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap added, “Congratulations.”

Amala Paul, known for her debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara,' has had a diverse career. Her upcoming projects include 'Aadujeevitham' and 'Dvija,' marking an exciting phase both professionally and personally for the talented actress.