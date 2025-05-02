Amazon MX Player Expands Global Content Lineup with Over 20 New Dubbed Titles at WAVES 2025

Streaming just got more exciting this May as Amazon MX Player, the free video-on-demand platform from Amazon, unveiled a fresh collection of over 20 internationally acclaimed shows during WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit). The newly announced additions span Korean, Chinese, and Turkish dramas, along with a groundbreaking launch of an Anime segment — a first for the service.

This bold content expansion strengthens Amazon MX Player’s leadership in the AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) space, with its dubbed international library now crossing the 200-title mark. Audiences across India can enjoy these stories in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — with more shows dropping each week.

The upcoming titles bring a wide variety of storytelling styles: from the gripping office drama Fake It Till You Make It and heartwarming tales like Wenderella’s Diary, to emotionally intense Turkish series like Chrysalis, and the imaginative Fish Knows You. Fans of Korean entertainment can look forward to favorites such as Gaus Electronics and Pride and Prejudice, blending romance, comedy, and drama.

In a major highlight, Amazon MX Player is also rolling out Anime for the first time, showcasing renowned franchises including Spy × Family, Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, all dubbed in Hindi and accessible without any subscription fees.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, shared his thoughts at the summit: “We’re delighted to introduce a new wave of international content, including our much-awaited Anime lineup. Our goal is to bring global stories closer to Indian viewers by offering them in local languages, completely free of cost. This is a big step toward making world-class entertainment more inclusive and engaging for all.”

These new titles, covering a wide spectrum of genres and cultures, will be available to stream at no charge exclusively on Amazon MX Player via its mobile app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Airtel Xstream, and smart TVs.



