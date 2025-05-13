Amazon Prime Leads in App Cancellations, Disney+ Follows in Search Volume

A Sparrow study shows search volumes for cancel subscription, unsubscribe and delete app queries have spiked as users reevaluate digital spending.

Amazon Prime tops the list, with 578,000 monthly searches related to cancellation and 447,000 aimed at the term "cancel." Disney+ follows at 397,700 total searches and leads all platforms with 79,000 "cancel subscription" queries amid shifts to bundles and tiered pricing.

Hulu records 149,700 searches, including 113,000 for "cancel," as its integration into Disney's streaming portfolio draws user pushback.

Snapchat ranks fourth with 143,650 searches to delete the app, reflecting a preference for full removal rather than ending paid access.

Paramount+ draws 139,400 cancellation queries, with 106,000 for "cancel," in a crowded streaming field. Audible logs 136,900 total searches and 114,000 "cancel" queries, marking it as the lone audio service in the top ten.

Peacock appears with 106,700 searches and 27,000 "cancel subscription" queries, while TikTok posts 101,760 searches centered on app deletion rather than subscription end.

Spotify logs 95,100 searches, balanced between cancel and delete intent. Netflix closes the top ten at 93,100 cancellation searches, showing lower "cancel subscription" volume than newer competitors.

Top 10 apps by monthly cancellation searches:

• Amazon Prime: 578,000

• Disney+: 397,700

• Hulu: 149,700

• Snapchat: 143,650

• Paramount+: 139,400

• Audible: 136,900

• Peacock: 106,700

• TikTok: 101,760

• Spotify: 95,100

• Netflix: 93,100

"Consumers are reallocating budgets away from underperforming services," said a Sparrow spokesperson. "This trend highlights the need for clear value in subscription offerings."