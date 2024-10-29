Amitabh Bachchan Honors Chiranjeevi with ANR National Award on ANR’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan honored the legendary actor Chiranjeevi with the prestigious ANR National Award in Hyderabad on Monday. The award presentation marked the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Amitabh Bachchan, affectionately known as Big B, paid heartfelt tributes to Chiranjeevi and thanked Nagarjuna and the Akkineni family for the invitation to participate in this notable event.

In his speech, Amitabh Bachchan shared his admiration for Chiranjeevi’s contributions to Indian cinema. He expressed his appreciation for the actor’s enduring friendship, humility, and hospitality, calling him a “dear friend and colleague.” He also acknowledged his gratitude to the Telugu film industry for warmly welcoming him and giving him a part in its cinematic journey. The legendary actor humbly requested to be considered a member of the Telugu film industry.

Sharing moments from the event on social media, Amitabh described the evening as “filled with emotion and nostalgia.” He extended his heartfelt thanks to Nagarjuna and the Akkineni family for including him in the celebration of ANR’s centenary.

During the ceremony, Chiranjeevi appeared deeply moved. He bowed before Amitabh Bachchan, touched his feet, and sought blessings, a gesture showing respect for the Bollywood icon. The ANR National Award, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation, annually recognizes individuals for their lifetime contributions to cinema. Previous awardees include legends like Dev Anand, Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini, SS Rajamouli, and others. Amitabh Bachchan himself was honored with the ANR National Award in 2014.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the much-anticipated fantasy film ‘Vishwambhara,’ set for release on January 10, 2025.