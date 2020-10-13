Amitabh Bachchan Pay Cheque For Prabhas Movie Fatter Than Deepika's?

By now it is no news that Bollywood badshah Amithabh Bachchan will be seen in a full fledged role in Tollywood actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer movie.



This news was revealed by the production team and the entry of this superstar has increased the expectations about this movie. This mega budget movie will be helmed by Nag Ashwin of "Mahanati" fame.



Now, another interesting news about this movie is we hear that Amithabh Bachchan is receiving more remuneration than Deepika Padukone for this movie. Sources reveal that Deepika is getting about 12 crores remuneration instead of 20 crores as heard earlier. As per the present buzz which is flying in filmy circles now, we learn that Big B is reportedly going to be paid more than 20 crores for the Telugu version of this movie which has created a sensation and hype not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood. Amithabh Bachachan will be seen in a full fledged guest role, and his character will be as powerful as Prabhas character, it is being said.



Now people are inquisitive about the kind of character Amithabh is going to play in the sci-fi. The movie will be produced under the famous Telugu production banner "Vyjayanthi Movies". Currently, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are busy working in different movie projects and will join this team next year after their current assignments.



We hear that this movie will be a thriller and the team is yet to reveal about the kind of character Amitabh is going to portray in this movie.

