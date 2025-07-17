Amyra Dastur stuns in breezy blue floral dress

Amyra Dastur, who enjoys a massive following of over 4 million on Instagram, continues to wow her fans with her stylish updates. Her latest set of pictures has taken social media by storm, and it’s not hard to see why.

In the newly shared images, Amyra is seen exuding effortless charm in a soft blue floral dress that beautifully complements the lush greenery around her. The sleeveless dress features a dainty front knot and a daring thigh-high slit, making it a perfect pick for a relaxed monsoon outing or a stylish Sunday brunch. Her confident walk and natural backdrop add to the freshness and appeal of the look, offering both fashion inspiration and a breath of fresh air to her followers.

Amyra’s choice of outfit strikes the right balance between casual elegance and contemporary chic. The summery print and relaxed fit reflect her laid-back yet fashionable approach, making it a hit among her fans.

The actress was last seen in Furteela last year, where she portrayed the character of Noor. While updates on her next project are awaited, Amyra continues to keep her audience engaged through her vibrant online presence and fashion-forward style.

Whether it’s through her on-screen roles or social media flair, Amyra Dastur proves once again why she remains one of the most followed and admired fashionistas in the digital space.