‘Anaganaga Kadha’ from ‘Kuberaa’ strikes a chord with haunting message

Team Kuberaa is intensifying the promotional buzz, and their latest release, the soul-stirring track “Anaganaga Kadha,” dives straight into the emotional and moral core of the upcoming film. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the Dhanush and Nagarjuna-starrer is shaping up to be a gripping social thriller, and this powerful musical piece sets the tone perfectly.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, known for his high-energy hits, “Anaganaga Kadha” offers a refreshing shift from his usual style. With a haunting melody and thought-provoking lyrics by Chandrabose, the song explores themes of greed, inequality, and the human condition, resonating with the movie’s central narrative. Sung by Hyde Karty and Kareemullah, the vocals add raw intensity, elevating the emotional weight of the composition.

Visually, Dhanush and Nagarjuna appear in compelling avatars, hinting at characters with conflicting ideologies. Their expressions alone convey the moral complexity at the heart of the story—one that challenges societal norms driven by wealth and power. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Jim Sarbh joins the cast in a pivotal role.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kuberaa is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on June 20. With “Anaganaga Kadha” already resonating with audiences, expectations for this socially charged thriller continue to soar.