Live
- Viral Skincare Hacks for a Radiant, Glowing Complexion
- 11 Dead, 20 Injured in Bengaluru Stadium Stampede During RCB Victory Celebrations
- “No One Matches CBN & KTR in Governance” – AKS IAS Academy’s M.S. Shashank Rao Reflects on Visionary Leadership in Recent Podcast
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates ‘World Environment Day’
- Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Tie the Knot in a Dreamy Ceremony After Almost 13 Years of Love
- Massive Protest Turns Violent Against Ethanol Factory in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Hyundai Motor India Limited enhances Futuristic. Ferocious VERNA lineup with New SX+ Variant and Expands Connectivity Convenience with Wired to Wireless Adapter
- Violence Erupts Over Ethanol Plant in Gadwal: DSP Warns of Strict Legal Action Against Protesters
- VHP Urges Strict Enforcement of Animal Slaughter Ban Ahead of Bakrid in Coastal Karnataka
- Telangana to Introduce New Seed Law – 2025 Based on Public Feedback: Chairman Anvesh Reddy
‘Anaganaga Kadha’ from ‘Kuberaa’ strikes a chord with haunting message
Team Kuberaa is intensifying the promotional buzz, and their latest release, the soul-stirring track “Anaganaga Kadha,” dives straight into the...
Team Kuberaa is intensifying the promotional buzz, and their latest release, the soul-stirring track “Anaganaga Kadha,” dives straight into the emotional and moral core of the upcoming film. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the Dhanush and Nagarjuna-starrer is shaping up to be a gripping social thriller, and this powerful musical piece sets the tone perfectly.
Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, known for his high-energy hits, “Anaganaga Kadha” offers a refreshing shift from his usual style. With a haunting melody and thought-provoking lyrics by Chandrabose, the song explores themes of greed, inequality, and the human condition, resonating with the movie’s central narrative. Sung by Hyde Karty and Kareemullah, the vocals add raw intensity, elevating the emotional weight of the composition.
Visually, Dhanush and Nagarjuna appear in compelling avatars, hinting at characters with conflicting ideologies. Their expressions alone convey the moral complexity at the heart of the story—one that challenges societal norms driven by wealth and power. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Jim Sarbh joins the cast in a pivotal role.
Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kuberaa is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on June 20. With “Anaganaga Kadha” already resonating with audiences, expectations for this socially charged thriller continue to soar.