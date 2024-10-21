Ananya Nagalla Stands Up Against Casting Couch Allegations in Telugu Cinema

Actor Ananya Nagalla recently addressed the controversial topic of the casting couch in the Telugu film industry. During a press meet for her upcoming film, ‘Pottel,’ she responded strongly when a reporter raised questions about the issue.

The reporter claimed that female actors often face demands for "commitment," a euphemism for the casting couch. They also mentioned that insiders indicated actors sometimes sign agreements that influence their remuneration based on compliance. This assertion prompted Ananya to defend the industry, stating, “How are you so sure while asking this question? No, it’s not there.”

When pressed for more information, Ananya asserted, “No, it’s 100% wrong, and I’ve never faced it.” She acknowledged that while such practices might exist, the focus tends to be on negative experiences. “To say no one gives opportunities without commitment is bullsh*t,” she admitted, apologizing for her choice of words.

The conversation took a notable turn as the reporter explained that their questions stemmed from conversations with industry insiders. Ananya countered, “Like how you're basing your opinion of the industry on what you've heard, I'm basing it on what I've experienced.”

This exchange occurs amid ongoing scrutiny of the film industry, particularly following the release of the Hema Committee report, which highlighted serious issues within the Malayalam film industry. The report addressed allegations of sexual harassment and poor working conditions in Mollywood.

In response to these findings, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have called on the Telangana government to make the results of the report public. Recently, choreographer Jani Master faced serious allegations of rape by a colleague, leading to the revocation of his National Award.