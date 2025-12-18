Ananya Panday shares joy winning Filmfare for ‘Call Me Bae’

Ananya Panday, who caught the attention of Telugu audiences with her role opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, continues to stay busy with back-to-back projects in Bollywood. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri, the actress has added another milestone to her career by winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Call Me Bae.

Sharing the happy news with her fans, Ananya took to social media with a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported the series. She wrote about how Call Me Bae taught her that kindness never goes out of style and thanked the cast, crew, and audiences for the love they showered on the show. The post struck a chord with fans for its warmth and sincerity, offering a glimpse into her personal side beyond the spotlight.

At the Filmfare Awards ceremony, Ananya made a striking appearance in a gold, body-hugging gown. The elegant outfit featured a deep neckline and a subtle slit, striking a balance between glamour and grace. With her hair neatly pulled back and makeup kept sharp yet understated, the actress exuded quiet confidence. Her poised presence and effortless charm quickly became a talking point from the evening.

With critical recognition coming her way and new projects lined up, Ananya Panday seems to be enjoying a rewarding phase in her career, balancing success, style, and a growing fan base.