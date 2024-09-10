Ananya Panday shines in golden saree

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her latest series, Call Me Bae, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video to positive reviews.

The actress has been widely praised for her performance in the show.To celebrate the success, Ananya shared a stunning picture on social media, wearing a golden sequined saree paired with a stylish low-neck blouse.

She completed the look with a green necklace, jhumkas, and a mini handbag, while opting for minimal makeup and leaving her hair open. Ananya’s chic and glamorous look, along with her acting, has been making waves as she enjoys the accolades for her new role.



