Anasuya to dance with Pawan Kalyan for a special song in his next!

Popular anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently stirred excitement among fans by revealing her participation in a special dance number alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan. However, the specifics of which film this collaboration pertains to have left fans guessing.

Appearing as a judge on a television show, Anasuya proudly announced, "For the first time on television ever, I am going to reveal this. I am very proud to say I performed a beautiful dance number with Pawan sir. The song will be a rage on screen." Despite her evident excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan, she did not disclose which of his upcoming films the dance number is for.

Pawan Kalyan is currently involved in several projects, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, #OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Given the overlapping production schedules and the brief shooting stint for Harish Shankar’s film, many fans speculate that Anasuya’s dance number could be for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, the lack of explicit confirmation has led to widespread speculation that it could also be for #OG. Reports suggest that she might have shot for the song nearly eight months ago.

Anasuya's revelation comes years after she declined to perform a special song in Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi, citing that there was not enough space for her in that song. This past decision had created quite a buzz in the industry.

As fans eagerly await more details, the anticipation surrounding Anasuya's special dance number with Pawan Kalyan continues to grow. The song is expected to be a highlight in whichever film it features, adding to the excitement of Pawan Kalyan’s loyal fanbase.