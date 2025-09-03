Anil Kapoor in talks for NTR–Prashanth Neel’s film

The highly anticipated collaboration between NTR Jr and director Prashanth Neel is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-India spectacles. Titled NtrNeel, the film is scheduled for a grand release on June 25, 2026, and the latest buzz has only added to the excitement.

Reports suggest that Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor is in discussions to play a pivotal role in the film. If finalized, this will mark his return to Telugu cinema after nearly 46 years, his last outing being Vamsa Vruksham in 1980. Since then, Kapoor has established himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars, and his presence could add significant weight to the project.

The film recently completed a schedule in Kumta and is set to resume shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. With massive sets designed by Chalapathi, the production team is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a visual spectacle. Music is being composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda handles the cinematography.

Backed by producers Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju, NtrNeel will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its star power, scale, and pan-India appeal, the film is already among the most anticipated releases of 2026.