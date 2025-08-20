Anil Ravipudi unveils ‘Little Hearts’ teaser

The youthful entertainer Little Hearts, starring Mouli Tanuj of 90’s Middle Class Biopic fame and Shivani Nagaram of Ambajipeta Marriage Band fame, had its teaser unveiled today by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi. Directed by Sai Marthand under the banner of ETV Win Original Production and produced by Aditya Hassan, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on September 12, supported by producers Bunny Vasu and Vamsi Nandipati.

Anil Ravipudi praised the teaser, saying, “Teenage fun is something we all relate to—street fights, parental scoldings, crushes, exam tensions. Little Hearts captures it all in a lively way. Comedy films are best enjoyed in theatres, and this team has the guts to bring it out theatrically.”

The cast and crew also expressed their excitement. Mouli Tanuj called it a “true theatrical film” about a carefree son and his father’s struggles, while Shivani Nagaram described her role Katyayani as a dream character. Veteran actor Rajeev Kanakala shared that the role gave him a “new dimension,” joking that he might now be called a “Settled Star.”

Music director Sinjith Yerramalli highlighted the film’s fun spirit, while producers Bunny Vasu and Vamsi Nandipati promised non-stop laughter, with Bunny even saying every parent of junior college students must watch it.

With its nostalgic teenage charm, witty humor, and a promise of wholesome entertainment, Little Hearts looks set to be a laughter-packed family ride this September.