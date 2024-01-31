Live
Animal & Salaar storm: Two biggies ruling Netflix global charts
Netflix has recently released two Indian blockbusters, Prabhas' "Salaar: Part 1 - The Ceasefire," and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," and both films have quickly gained massive attention on the OTT platform.
"Animal" claimed the 4th spot, garnering over 6.2 million views since its debut, while "Salaar" secured the 6th position with 1.9 million views in its second week. This success has been celebrated by fans of the respective movies, and filmmakers are delighted with the international acclaim received on the streaming platform.
The achievement highlights the growing popularity of Indian cinema on global streaming platforms, and it is anticipated that more Indian movies will continue to make waves on Netflix and other OTT platforms in the future.