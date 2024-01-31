Animal & Salaar storm: Two biggies ruling Netflix global charts

Netflix has recently released two Indian blockbusters, Prabhas' "Salaar: Part 1 - The Ceasefire," and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal," and both films have quickly gained massive attention on the OTT platform. Notably, both movies achieved significant positions in Netflix's global charts for the Non-English Films category during the week of January 22-28, 2024.

"Animal" claimed the 4th spot, garnering over 6.2 million views since its debut, while "Salaar" secured the 6th position with 1.9 million views in its second week. This success has been celebrated by fans of the respective movies, and filmmakers are delighted with the international acclaim received on the streaming platform.

The achievement highlights the growing popularity of Indian cinema on global streaming platforms, and it is anticipated that more Indian movies will continue to make waves on Netflix and other OTT platforms in the future.