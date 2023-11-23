‘Animal’ trailer showcases father-son’s complicated relationship

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor created enthusiasm with its bloody teaser and appealing soundtrack. The film’s theatrical trailer has been unveiled. The trailer begins with Ranbir Kapoor brusquely asking his father played by Anil Kapoor to enact an unkind moment from earlier times when Ranbir pined for his dearest dad's attention as a school-going kid. This scene sets a dramatic undertone for the father-son's complicated relationship.

Anil Kapoor gets shot by an unknown person and Ranbir takes over his father's clout and swears revenge on who tried to kill his father. Then, we get to see the violent face-off between Ranbir and Bobby Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor showed his acting capability and the character arc blows our minds. From a young guy to a married man, Ranbir Kapoor is brilliant in the role. Anil Kapoor is too good as his father, whereas Rashmika Mandanna played her part well as Ranbir’s wife.

Dialogues, camera work, background score, and production values are above the standard. Overall, the trailer has further increased the prospects for the movie.

“Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1st. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is releasing the Telugu version.