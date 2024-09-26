Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’

Star music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying soundtrack for Jr. NTR's highly anticipated action drama Devara has become one of the film’s standout features. In a recent promotional interview, Anirudh shared some fascinating behind-the-scenes insights into the film’s music and the immense effort that went into its creation.

Anirudh emphasized the challenging nature of the film's production, saying, “Every shot of Devara shows the sheer amount of hardship that went into its making. While composing the background score, I couldn’t help but wonder, how did they even shoot this film? Devara is a perfect action drama, and such films offer great scope for an impactful background score.” He added that they aimed to give the music a fresh sound, recording 95% of the re-recording in Budapest. “Watching Devara will feel like watching Avengers or Batman,” said the composer, hinting at the film's epic scale and intensity.

Anirudh also noted that working on Devara was akin to working on three movies at once due to the film’s vast emotional range. “There is so much room for music in this film. It’s filled with emotion, drama, action, fury, and anger—all coming together. It was a wonderful experience. I’m eagerly waiting to watch Devara’s first day, first show, alongside Koratala Siva sir and the fans in Hyderabad. I hope they enjoy the movie as much as we enjoyed making it,” he shared.

The film, starring Bollywood icons Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr. NTR, is bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mikkilineni Sudhakar, and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Devara is a high-budget pan-India project set to hit theaters in a few hours, with enormous expectations surrounding its release.