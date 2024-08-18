Ankith Koyya Plays Allu Aravind's Son and Allu Arjun's Brother in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, featuring Rao Ramesh in the lead, is set to hit the screens on August 23. Directed by Lakshman Karya, the film is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under the banners of PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics. This project is notably the first film presented by Tabitha Sukumar, with Mythri Movie Makers handling the Telugu release.

In a recent interview, Ankith Koyya, who plays a key role in the film as Rao Ramesh’s son, shared his insights about the movie and his journey.

When asked about his background, Ankith reflected on his origins. "I’m from Vizag and did my B. Tech at GITAM University. My passion for acting began during my college days, where I used to train other budding actors. My first significant break came when I was selected by Allu Arjun garu for an OLX ad after he saw my audition."

Speaking about his parents' reaction to his acting aspirations, Ankith revealed, "Coming from a family of educators, my father being a teacher and my grandfather a retired headmaster, the dream of acting seemed distant. I promised my parents I would give acting a year and if nothing worked out, I would pursue a regular job as they wished. Thankfully, within that year, I landed roles in Majili, Johar, and Aswaththama, followed by Shyam Singha Roy, Satyabhama, and more recently, Aay."

Ankith explained how he landed his role in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. "Indraja garu, who plays my mother in the film, suggested me for the role. Initially, director Lakshman Karya was unsure of my capabilities, but after the audition, he decided to take a chance on me."

Discussing his character, Ankith said, "I play a quirky role with the belief that ‘I wasn’t born in this house; I’m Allu Aravind’s son and Allu Arjun’s brother.’ My character adds a lot of humour to the film."

Interestingly, Ankith has already had a connection with the Allu family. "I recently met Allu Aravind garu, and he joked about me playing his son in the film, saying, ‘I heard you’re claiming to be my son, what’s that about?’ It was all in good fun. I feel a special connection with the Allu family, having started my journey with an OLX ad alongside Allu Arjun garu and then working on Aay under Allu Aravind garu’s presentation."

On working with Rao Ramesh, Ankith shared, "I’m an actor who follows the director’s vision closely. When I asked Rao Ramesh garu if I was performing well, he simply told me, ‘You’re doing well, keep it up.’ It was a huge encouragement. My father and grandfather were involved in stage plays, and perhaps that artistic gene has been passed down to me. Our director, Lakshman Anna, has been a great support throughout."

Ankith also expressed his gratitude towards Sukumar and his wife, Tabitha, who is presenting the film. "I haven’t had the chance to meet Sukumar garu yet, but Tabitha garu has been very supportive. Lakshman Anna mentioned that Sukumar garu watched the film and praised the performances, which means a lot to all of us."

Ankith’s connection with Niharika Konidela also played a role in his decision to take on Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. "I worked on Happy Wedding with Niharika and now collaborate with her production house. When I mentioned this film, she encouraged me to go for it, praising Lakshman Anna as a talented director. She’s been very supportive, and I really hope Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam becomes a huge success."

As the release date approaches, there’s a growing anticipation for Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam with its unique premise.