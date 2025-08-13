Antony Varghese’ pan-India action thriller ‘Kaattalan’ set for grand launch

Riding on the blockbuster success of Marco, Cubes Entertainment is gearing up for its next big venture — Kaattalan. Produced by Sherif Mohammed and helmed by debutant Paul Varghese, the film will have its official launch on August 22 with a pooja ceremony in Kochi.

Promising to be bigger and more ambitious than Marco, Kaattalan is being made on a lavish budget of around ₹45 crore and will be presented as a pan-India action thriller. The music will be composed by Kantara sensation B. Ajaneesh Loknath, marking his first project after Kantara: Chapter 2. Action sequences will be choreographed by internationally acclaimed stunt master Kacha Kampakdee, famed for Baahubali 2, Ponniyin Selvan, and Jawan.

Antony Varghese “Pepe” headlines the cast, with Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. The film also features an impressive lineup including Telugu star Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, rapper Baby Jean, Raj Tirandasu, and veterans Jagadish and Siddique. The dialogues are penned by Unni R, with editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Shot across India and abroad, Kaattalan promises high-octane action and superior technical finesse, making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent years.