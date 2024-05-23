Anup Rubens marks 10th anniversary of ‘Manam’ amidst busy schedule

Celebrated music maestro Anup Rubens commemorates a decade since the release of the iconic Telugu film "Manam" with a wave of nostalgia and ongoing commitments to his musical endeavors. The timeless classic, cherished for its emotive melodies, is being honored with special screenings across Telugu states on its milestone anniversary.



Anup Rubens, renowned for his melodious compositions, has been a driving force behind numerous box office hits. His musical journey includes chart-topping albums like "Jai," "Lovely," "Ishq," and "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde," to name a few. The composer's ability to infuse romance and emotion into his songs has garnered him widespread acclaim.

In a touching gesture, Anup Rubens shared a video of himself playing the signature tune from "Manam" on the keyboard, captivating audiences and evoking fond memories. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, resonating with fans who continue to appreciate the filmAK Entertainments's musical legacy.

Despite his busy schedule, Anup Rubens remains committed to delivering musical treats with his upcoming projects. Currently, he is lending his talents to Arjun Sarja's pan-India venture, Gowri Ronanki’s directorial, and an AK Entertainments production. Additionally, he has reunited with actors like Sumanth and Aadi Saikumar for their respective films.

As Anup Rubens continues to explore new musical horizons, fans eagerly anticipate the release of his future compositions while reminiscing about the timeless melodies that have defined his illustrious career.