Anupam Kher steals the show with his unique look in ‘The Freelancer’!

Anupam Kher has had an illustrious career of over four decades in the industry. In this span, he has given countless memorable roles and looks. But what is impeccable is that till date, the actor continues to surprise his audience with newness. He did that yet again with his recent appearance in The Freelancer that has left the audience in awe of the actor.

Kher portrays the layered and impactful character of Dr Khan in ‘The Freelancer’. While his histrionics are as always impressive and laudable, it's his unique look for the show that has caught everyone's eye. People are mighty impressed by the actor's look for the project and are applauding his versatility and strive to do something new every time.



Neeraj Pandey has had a long-standing collaboration with Anupam Kher. Whenever the two have teamed up on a project, it has certainly worked wonders. Be it ‘Special 26’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Baby’, ‘MS Dhoni’ or any other Neeraj film, Kher has always delivered a character that has stayed with the audience. While people are loving his portrayal in ‘The Freelancer’ as well, they have also expressed their wish to have seen more of him on screen.



In the tumultuous times of Indian cinema post COVID, it was Kher who emerged as the box office king, delivering 3 successes in 2022. He gave ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya’ and ‘Uunchai’ the same year, ruling the box office. He has many interesting films in the pipeline for this year as well. It started with ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ and ‘IB 71’ earlier this year and now he has ‘Vijay 69’, ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Kaagaz 2’ in his kitty apart from The Signature.







