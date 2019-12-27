Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' Release Date Locked…

Ludo… A small indoor game often played by kiddos. But now Anurag Basu has changed it completely. He has given the name of this indoor game to his upcoming movie and raised the curiosity quotient a bit higher.

Holding a few biggie names like Junior Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sana Shaikh, Anurag is ready to play a multi-starrer game adding an interesting story to this game.

Sanya Malhotra has updated her twitter page with the new poster of this film and also mentioned the release date in her post. Here is the new poster of 'Ludo' for our readers… Have a look!

Being directed by Anurag Basu, this film is said to be a sequel to 'Life In A Metro'. Anurag has pinned all his hopes on the movie as his previous one 'Jagga Jassos' was a big flop. Ludo has music by Pritam and is presented under T-Series banner. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishnan Kumar, this movie is going to hit the big screens on 24th April, 2020.

