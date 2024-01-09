Live
Anurag Dobhal: Samarth is the most toxic person in the Big Boss house
'Bigg Boss 17' evictee Anurag Dobhal talked about his journey in the controversial reality show and called Samarth Jurel as the the most toxic person in the house who should be "kicked out".
Talking about Ankita-Vicky and Samarth, Anurag said: "Bigg Boss was very biased towards Ankita. Ankita used to sleep until 12 o'clock, and they never played any wake-up calls for her. They only played it for me. All my issues were muted."
"Vicky bhai is very double-faced. He is very game-minded. He should support Ankita as a husband, but he doesn't. Nowadays, he is only seen with Mannara. He has stuck to the mantra of 'I will stay with her, eat with her'."
Anurag added: "Similarly, Samarth is the most toxic person in the house. Everyone can see his toxicity; he just pokes others in the house. He should be kicked out of the house. He is the house joker and is very irritating."