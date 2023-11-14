Anurag Dobhal says he will be 'voluntary exiting' from show

Mumbai : In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Youtuber Anurag Dobhal will be seen saying that he wants to make a ‘voluntary exit’ from the controversial reality show. A promo shared by the channel, shows that Bigg Boss announces tabadla of the ‘Dil’, ‘Dimaag’ and ‘Dum’ house.

In the previous episode, Housemates were seen going to the confession room giving a reason as to why they or their fellow “makaan” members deserve to change their place. After the announcement of Bigg Boss, Anurag is seen sitting in the room and saying: “I will be voluntary exiting from the show.”

He then goes to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asks him if he wants to leave the show, to which, Anurag replies: “Ji Bigg Boss.” Bigg Boss then asks: “Aap apni iccha se ghar chorna chaahengay na?” To which, Anurag says: “Agar yeh cheezein chalti rahi Bigg Boss toh main nahi survive kar paaunga Bigg Boss.”

However, it is not clear if he will be exiting or not as according to the show's contract, a contestant on making an exit without being evicted has to pay a certain amount to the channel.

