Anurag Kashyap to Play Fearless Cop in ‘Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha’

The much-awaited pan-India action drama ‘Dacoit,’ starring Adivi Sesh, promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience. Following the exciting announcement of Mrunal Thakur as the film’s leading lady, the makers have now revealed another major addition to the cast. Acclaimed director and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined the project in a powerful role, portraying a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with zero tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character adds depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama.

Building anticipation, the team has also unveiled a striking new poster that intensifies the film’s gritty, action-packed narrative. ‘Dacoit’ follows the journey of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to trap her, the story unfolds into an emotionally charged saga of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Expressing his excitement about joining the film, Anurag Kashyap shared, “Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrum of duty versus dharma and going about his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi as well as in Telugu. Getting the same impact in both languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.