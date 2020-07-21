Keerthy Suresh scored a big hit with the film Mahanati. She is managing her projects well, by acting in female-centric films, in films with senior heroes and also in films with young heroes.

Right now, she signed a film with Superstar Rajinikanth and she has another film with Mohanlal. She acted in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2 for a brief role too. Now, the buzz is that she will act with Kamal Haasan for the sequel of Raghavan. Gautham Vasudev Menon is the director of the film.

Initially, it is Anushka Shetty who is considered for the project. But now, the buzz is that Keerthy Suresh will come on board for this Kamal Haasan's movie.

Kamal Haasan is also giving approval for a series of projects. Very soon, he will resume the shoot of the movie Indian 2.