Anushka Shetty silently wraps up filming for ‘Ghaati’

After her recent success in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, Anushka Shetty has once again made headlines by quietly completing her role in the upcoming film Ghaati. Directed by the talented Krish, this female-centric drama is expected to showcase Anushka in a bold and intense character, unlike any of her previous roles.

Anushka, who won hearts with her age-appropriate and powerful performance in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, has been keeping a low profile, with few public appearances in Hyderabad lately. Her involvement in Ghaati had been confirmed earlier, and fans were eagerly awaiting updates. Now, it's been revealed that the actress has wrapped up her portion of the film in silence.

Krish and Anushka previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed Vedam, where she played a key role. Given their history, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding Ghaati and what this dynamic duo will deliver this time.

With Anushka's strong screen presence and Krish's direction, Ghaati promises to be a gripping film that will captivate audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Anushka's bold transformation in this exciting new project.