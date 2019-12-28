Anushka Shetty To Star In Gautham Menon's Next???

Bhaagmaithe come to the minds, isn't it? Yes... These movies made this lady stand as one of As soon as we hear the name of Anushka, her female-centric roles, Arundhati and the topmost heroines of Tollywood.

We all know that Anushka is coming up with her next film 'Silence'. In this movie, Madhavan is playing the protagonist role which belongs to a thriller genre whereas Anushka will play the role of a dumb girl. Generally, we see that Anushka's movies get released one in a couple of years, but now it is said that Anushka has signed her next movie with ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon before the release of 'Silence' itself.

One more interesting factor about this female-centric movie is, Anushka's character need to do a lot of stunts which simply means Anuskha will be again seen in a powerful character and we all know that she perfectly fits the bill for these type of on-screen roles.

This movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Films International. The shooting of this film will commence in March 2020 and will be released in 2021.