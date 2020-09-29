Anushka's Nishabdham Song Madhuramite Released By Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today, released the latest track - #Madhuramite from their upcoming movie - Nishabdham. The soulful music in the movie is by Gopi Sunder and the background music has been given by Girish Gopalakrishnan; lyrics in Telugu are by - Bhaskarabhatla, Sreejo, Krishna Kanth, Ramajogayya Sastry; lyrics in Tamil are by Karunakaran; lyrics in Malayalam are by - BK Harinarayanan.

Watch here



Starring Anushka Shetty. R Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju & Shalini Pandey, Nishabdham is the story of a talented artist who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. The film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

