X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Anushka's Nishabdham Song Madhuramite Released By Amazon Prime Video

Nishabdham movie Video Songs
x

Anushka's Nishabdham

Highlights

Nishabdham movie Video Songs: Amazon Prime Video today, released the latest track - #Madhuramite from their upcoming movie - Nishabdham

Amazon Prime Video today, released the latest track - #Madhuramite from their upcoming movie - Nishabdham. The soulful music in the movie is by Gopi Sunder and the background music has been given by Girish Gopalakrishnan; lyrics in Telugu are by - Bhaskarabhatla, Sreejo, Krishna Kanth, Ramajogayya Sastry; lyrics in Tamil are by Karunakaran; lyrics in Malayalam are by - BK Harinarayanan.

Watch here

Starring Anushka Shetty. R Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Subbaraju & Shalini Pandey, Nishabdham is the story of a talented artist who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. The film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X