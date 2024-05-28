  • Menu
Aparna Constructions diversifies into entertainment sector with Aparna Cinemas

Aparna Constructions, renowned for its excellence in construction, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Aparna Cinemas, a cutting-edge multiplex.

Aparna Constructions, renowned for its excellence in construction, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Aparna Cinemas, a cutting-edge multiplex. The launch event showcased the unveiling of the Aparna Cinemas logo, marking the company's debut in the entertainment industry.

With modern amenities, including advanced projection systems and luxurious facilities, Aparna Cinemas aims to redefine the movie-watching experience. Executive Chef Sumit highlighted the unique food offerings, while Cube Digital Cinemas emphasized the state-of-the-art technology employed in the multiplex. Aparna Cinemas promises to deliver unparalleled cinematic enjoyment to its patrons.

