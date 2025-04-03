April 2025 Movie Releases: Must-See Films from ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ to ‘Jaat

In April 2025, a variety of Indian films will be released. You can look forward to a wide range of Indian theatrical releases, from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari chapter 2to Sunny Deol’s Jaat,.

These films are formerly generating excitement and buzz among the followership. There are the most awaited April 2025 movies that will be released in theaters in April 2025.

The Most-Awaited Films to be released in Theatres in April 2025

1. 'Kesari Chapter 2' (April 18)

Akshay Kumar’s Chapter 2 is grounded on Sir Chettur Nair's life and benefactions. He played an important part in India's struggle for independence, especially after the Jallianwala bagh Massacre. He exposed the atrocities committed by the British government on innocent people under General Dyer's orders.

The movie stars R Madhavan, Ananya Pandey, and Kumar in important roles.

2. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' (April 10)

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Raho in the lead roles and Wamiqa Gabriel in supporting roles, is set in Varanasi. This Bollywood releases film follows two lovers stuck in an endless time loop the day before they are to marry.

The movie, directed and written by Karan Singh, will be released on the big Indian cinema screen on April 10, 2025.

3. The Raja Saab (April 10).

Maruthi's upcoming blockbusters and romantic horror film, which is written and directed, stars Prabhas as a triple character. In addition to Prabhas, the film features Nidhhi, Malavika (in her Telugu premiere), Riddhi, and Sanjay Dutt.

The film follows a young boy who looks at an ancestral property as a way to get out of financial trouble.

4. 'Jaat' (April 10)

Sunny Deol's and Randeep Hooda’s Jaat will also be released in April. Deol plays a police officer who faces off against a ruthless and fearsome antagonist played by Hooda. Sunny Deol fans were ecstatic when the teaser for the film was released.

5. 'The Bhootni' (April 18)

Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh are cast and crew in the upcoming horror-comedy movie written and directed Sidhaant Sahdev. In pivotal roles, the film also features Palak Tiwari Beyounick and Aasif Khan.

6. 'Phule' (April 11)

Ananth Mahadevan directs the biographical Drama, based on Mahatma Jyotirao and Savitribai. Pratik Gandhi plays Jyotirao and Patralekhaa is his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai.

The film is based on a relentless struggle by the legendary reformers to change the status of women in Maharashtrian patriarchal societies, especially widows and Dalits.

7. Test' (April 4)

Tamil Sports Drama Starring R. Madhavan and Nayanthara Kaali Venkat, and Nassar in supporting roles. S. Sashikanth is the director of this film, which marks his debut. Jasmine will return to Tamil film after a 10 year hiatus.

8. Ground Zero (April 25)

Emraan Hahmi will play the BSF Deputy Commander in Ground Zero, a film based on true events. Ground Zero, directed by Tejas deoskar is a thriller based on a true-life BSF operation. The BSF investigation lasted two years and involved a national security threat.

9. The Accountant 2, April 25

The Accountant 2, The legendary duo of Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal return for the most anticipated sequel. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 20, 2025. Christian Wolff is a detective who uses unconventional methods to solve the murder of Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai Robinson). JK Simmons is also in the film, along with Allison Robertson Alison Wright and Daniella Pineda. The film promotions will be released in theaters on 25 April.

10. Sinners (18 April)

The upcoming supernatural period horror anticipated hits Sinners, written and directed by Ryan Coogler stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke & Stack. The film is set in 1930s United States and tells the story about two brothers who return to their hometown, causing a series of events which can turn the town into ashes. The film will be released in cinemas starting April 18, 2025.

11. Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2, starring Nushrratt in the super eminent part, is set to be streamed on April 11, 2019. The film is a effect to the 2021 film, and Nushrratt will duplication his part as Sakhi, who battles metaphysical forces, social immoralities, and other immoralities in order to cover her son.. The film is directed by Vishal furia and stars Soha Ali, Gashmeer, Mahajani, Pallavi, Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, Hardika Sharma, and Saurabh in the main roles.

Conclusion: Cinematic Legacy

Here are the 12 most anticipated movies for April 2025. These films are full of emotion, drama, action, comedy and powerful dialogues. These movies feature your favorite actors and actresses. Prepare yourself for April 2025. Book your seats now!