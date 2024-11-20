  • Menu
AR Rahman and Wife Saira Announce Separation After 28 Years of Marriage

AR Rahman and Wife Saira Announce Separation After 28 Years of Marriage
AR Rahman and wife Saira separate after 28 years, citing emotional strain. Saira requests privacy as Rahman focuses on upcoming projects.

AR Rahman, the legendary music composer, and his wife, Saira, have decided to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage. The news was confirmed through an official statement released by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, which shed light on the emotional challenges that led to this decision.

The statement revealed that Saira had made the difficult choice to separate due to significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, unresolved tensions created an unbridgeable gap. Saira expressed her pain and agony in making this decision and requested privacy and understanding from the public as she navigates this challenging phase in her life.

Married in 1995, AR Rahman and Saira are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their family has always been cherished by fans, making this announcement a deeply emotional moment for many.

On the professional front, AR Rahman continues to mesmerize audiences with his music. His most recent work was for ‘Raayan,’ directed by Tamil superstar Dhanush. His upcoming projects include composing for films such as ‘Chhaava,’ ‘Thug Life,’ and ‘Gandhi Talks,’ which are eagerly awaited by his fans worldwide.

