A.R. Rahman decides to slow down in career: "You sometimes miss life"

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman, who has inspired generations with his timeless compositions, has shared a rare glimpse into his personal journey of balancing work and family. In a exclusive interaction with IANS, Rahman revealed that after years of working tirelessly day and night, he has now consciously decided to slow down in life to prioritize family and personal life.

Talking about his career, Rahman said there were multiple times when he was working on multiple films altogether, constantly worried about what would come next. “Sometimes, you plan everything, and it cancels. Sometimes it’s beyond me. I go with the flow, like water. It takes the shape of the container. Even with work, it automatically gives. God had his way of giving me time,” he said.

The Oscar-winning composer stated that the relentless pace of his early career often made him miss out on life, especially on the personal front. “Before, I was like a maniac, working day and night. You sometimes miss life when you work too much,” Rahman admitted. He further added that now he has consciously slowed down on his professional front to enjoy his personal life and also to learn new things that he never could earlier because of his extremely hectic work schedule. “I’ve reduced a lot so that I can enjoy life, learn things, spend time with family, and do work at the same time,” he said.

Rahman’s conscious decision to balance professional commitments with family time reflects a deeper shift in how he values life beyond fame and music.

Meanwhile, the musician’s personal life has also been in the news recently when reports about his divorce path sparked widespread speculation. While the composer never directly addressed the controversy, his emphasis on family and cherishing time with loved ones does suggest that personal relationships remain at the centre of his priorities. For the uninitiated, Rahman married Saira Banu in 1995, and the couple shared nearly 3 decades of togetherness while raising three children together: daughters Khatija and Rahima and son A.R. Ameen.