AR Rahman’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ Music Nominated Twice at 2024 Hollywood Awards

Renowned composer AR Rahman has secured two prestigious nominations for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for his work in the Malayalam film ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.’ This recognition highlights Rahman's versatility in international music once again, adding another accolade to his impressive career.

The song Periyone, featured in ‘Aadujeevitham,’ has been nominated in the 'Song-Feature Film' category. The track, brought to life by Rahman and lyricist Rafeeq Ahamed, is performed by Jithin Raj and has gained widespread appreciation for its emotive depth. The second nomination acknowledges Rahman’s exceptional work on the film’s background score in the 'Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)' category.

The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is an adaptation of Benyamin’s 2008 novel, ‘Aadujeevitham,’ which explores themes of survival and resilience. The makers recently announced Rahman’s nominations on Instagram, sharing their excitement and pride in the composer’s achievement.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards celebrates original music across all visual media, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, and documentaries. Set to take place on November 20, 2024, in Los Angeles, the event will feature nominations for prominent musicians and composers, including Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.