‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ set for release

Vijaya Ramaraju plays the title role in the sports drama ‘Arjun Chakravarthy’. Directed by Vikrant Rudra and produced by Srini Gubbala, the film has already won 46 international film awards. Its release teaser and songs have received an excellent response. The film will hit screens on August 29. On this occasion, producer Srini Gubbala shared details of the project at a press conference.

Background “We are from West Godavari Tanuku. My father Gubbala Rama Rao is a social worker. I went to the US when I was 18. I have always been interested in creativity. We also do creative work in software. As my passion grew, I entered films,” said Srini.

How the project started “I was introduced to director Vikrant through my cousin. I really liked the story he told. After traveling with him for about six months, we decided to begin the project. We gave the director complete creative freedom.”

On choosing a sports drama “The joy of doing something new creatively is unique. A few stories have been set in the backdrop of Kabaddi, but no film has taken it this seriously. We wanted to make it a benchmark.”

About the story “Nagulaiah, a Kabaddi player from Nalgonda also known as Arjun, is an excellent player. The film is made with 60% true events from his life and 40% fiction. It also has good commercial elements.”

Casting choices “The story demanded many transformations in the hero’s character, which required full commitment. We wanted authenticity and international recognition, which we achieved. The film received appreciation at festivals.”

“Director Vikrant is very passionate and has made the film wonderfully. Vignesh Baskaran, who worked as sound engineer for ‘Vikram Vedha’, has composed the music, which is receiving great response. The heroine’s role runs from beginning to end, and she even won Best Actress at one of the festivals. The hero trained for six months, and we recruited real Kabaddi players from state and district levels.”

Producer Srini Gubbala concluded: “There has never been a film like ‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ set in the backdrop of Kabaddi. The film will definitely connect with everyone.”