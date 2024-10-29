Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently broke his silence on his relationship status with television personality Malaika Arora. Arjun’s comment came during a Diwali celebration hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday. Attending the gathering with his Singham Again team, Arjun received a warm welcome, but it was his response to the crowd that captured all the attention.

In a video from the event, fans can be heard shouting Malaika Arora’s name as Arjun interacted with the audience. Smiling, he addressed the crowd, saying, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo" (No, I'm single now. Relax). He turned to a person nearby and humorously added, "Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aesa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle" (He said, 'Tall and handsome', I felt he was talking about marriage. So I said relax).

Earlier in the year, a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship. They both will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence on this matter.” According to the source, Malaika and Arjun have mutually decided to avoid discussing their relationship in public and prefer to keep personal matters private.

Arjun and Malaika’s relationship began in 2018, and while they kept it mostly private, they did share glimpses of their affection for each other. The couple posted pictures from vacations and celebrated each other’s birthdays online, leaving no doubt about the love they shared. Even last month, following the passing of Malaika’s father, Anil Mehta, Arjun was seen visiting her, a sign of his support during her time of grief. Fans who have followed their relationship since the beginning noticed these small gestures, keeping speculations alive about the nature of their bond.

Before Arjun, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The couple divorced in 2017 but continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan, with grace and understanding. Malaika and Arbaaz have always ensured a positive environment for their son, maintaining a cordial relationship despite their split. Through the years, Arhaan has remained close to both his parents, often seen attending family events and celebrations with them.