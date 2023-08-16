Arjun looks menacing as Harold Das in ‘Leo’

Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” has every chance to destroy the box office records of Kollywood. The sensational filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing this action drama which is now in the post-production stage. The makers unveiled a special glimpse showcasing Arjun’s character.

The actor plays Harold Das in this gangster drama, and he looks riveting and menacing in this 41 seconds short glimpse.

Anirudh Ravichander again left his mark with his thumping background score. Slowly Lokesh Kanagaraj is intensifying the hype around the film with this kind of small teasers. Ravishing beauty Trisha plays the leading lady. This PAN Indian flick will release on 19th October.