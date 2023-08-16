Live
- Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
Just In
Arjun looks menacing as Harold Das in ‘Leo’
Highlights
Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” has every chance to destroy the box office records of Kollywood.
Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo” has every chance to destroy the box office records of Kollywood. The sensational filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing this action drama which is now in the post-production stage. The makers unveiled a special glimpse showcasing Arjun’s character.
The actor plays Harold Das in this gangster drama, and he looks riveting and menacing in this 41 seconds short glimpse.
Anirudh Ravichander again left his mark with his thumping background score. Slowly Lokesh Kanagaraj is intensifying the hype around the film with this kind of small teasers. Ravishing beauty Trisha plays the leading lady. This PAN Indian flick will release on 19th October.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS