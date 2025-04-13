‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ trailer amps up the buzz

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is all set to hit theatres on April 18, and the makers are ramping up promotions with full force. The recently released theatrical trailer has significantly amped up the buzz surrounding the film.

The trailer begins with a senior police official asking his subordinate to list the top ten criminals in the city. The reply is unexpected—there’s only one name on the list: Arjun, son of Vyjayanthi, a highly respected IPS officer. This intriguing setup raises questions about Arjun’s fall from grace and the reasons behind his descent into the world of crime. The core of the story lies in how Arjun and his mother unite against a powerful gangster threatening the city.

Kalyan Ram seems to be in top form, delivering what could be one of his most impactful performances to date. His powerful screen presence and emotionally driven dialogue delivery are highlights. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi impresses as both a formidable cop and a strong mother, while Sohail Khan makes a mark as the menacing antagonist. Saiee Manjrekar adds charm as the female lead, with Srikanth and Prithviraj playing strong supporting roles.

Director Pradeep Chilukuri appears to have struck a fine balance between emotion and action. Ram Prasad’s visuals are striking, and AjaneeshLoknath’s background score intensifies the film’s dramatic tone. Produced by Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is poised to be a promising summer release with solid commercial appeal.





‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ team along with NTR at film’s trailer launch and pre-release event held in Hyderabad



