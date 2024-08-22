Arshad Warsi Disappointed by Kalki 2898AD, called Prabhas a “joker”

Arshad Warsi recently criticised the film Kalki 2898 AD, calling Prabhas' character a "joker" while praising Amitabh Bachchan’s performance. Warsi said on the podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata.”

This comment has upset many, including Sudheer Babu, who took to X to respond. Babu wrote, “It’s okay to criticise constructively but it’s never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas’ stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.”

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi also defended Prabhas on social media, writing, “Prabhas is the man who has given everything and will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation. We can see the jealousy on that film, in his eyes just because you've faded out and no one gives an eye to you. There's a limit and a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him.”



Nani, who is promoting his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, reacted at a press conference, stating, “The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life.” He added, “You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”



Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda also joined and shared his solidarity on his Instagram handle, criticising the negativity towards Prabhas. He urged everyone to be mindful, follow constructive criticism and not disgrace themselves with such pointless comments, especially from people of same fraternity.



Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, was released on June 27 and is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

