Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's Stellar Performance
The much-anticipated film, "Article 370," featuring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar, debuted in theaters on Friday, garnering...
The much-anticipated film, "Article 370," featuring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar, debuted in theaters on Friday, garnering significant attention. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com, the film amassed a commendable ₹5.75 crore nett on its first day in India.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, "Article 370" hit screens worldwide on February 23, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative centered around terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.
Yami Gautam shines in her role as an intelligence officer, tasked with combating the rising tide of terrorism in the region. The trailer vividly portrays the challenges faced by the protagonist as she navigates through a landscape fraught with danger and political intrigue. With the government's resolve to abolish Article 370 looming large, the film promises an intense and thought-provoking cinematic experience.