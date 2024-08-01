Ashwin Babu’ smedico-thriller generates buzz with viral poster

Young and energetic hero Ashwin Babu, known for captivating audiences with diverse roles, is set to star in an exciting new medico-thriller. Directed by Mamidala M.R. Krishna and presented by T. Vamsidhar Reddy, this film marks the third production of Arunasree Entertainments, produced on a grand scale by T. Ganapathi Reddy.

To celebrate Ashwin Babu's birthday on August 1, the film unit released a special poster that has since gone viral, generating significant buzz and anticipation for the movie.

The film stars Riya Suman opposite Ashwin Babu, with key roles played by Ayesha Khan, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Yashna Chaudhary, Sudarshan, Sakalaka Shankar, and Raghava.

Having completed 75% of its shooting in locations such as Hyderabad, Vizag, and Kodaikanal, the film is slated for release by the end of this year.

Top-notch technicians are working on this project. Gaura Hari is composing the music, M.N. Bal Reddy is the Director of Photography, and Viplav Naishadam is the editor. The art direction is handled by Suresh (Baby Suresh). This promising medico-thriller is eagerly awaited by fans and movie enthusiasts alike.



