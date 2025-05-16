Ashwin Babu’smedical thriller ‘Vachinavadu Gautham’ teaser unveiled

Young and dynamic actor Ashwin Babu is back, this time with an intriguing medical thriller titled Vachinavadu Gautham. Directed by debutant Mamidala M.R. Krishna, the film is being produced on a grand scale by T. Ganapathi Reddy under Arunasree Entertainments, with Pravalika Yogi as co-producer. The recently released teaser was launched by music sensation SS Thaman and acclaimed director Shailesh Kolanu, and it has already started generating buzz among fans and industry circles alike.

The teaser opens with a powerful voice-over by actor Manchu Manoj, setting a gripping and intense tone: “When Dharma goes astray... when no incarnation comes... Gautham is the one who comes.” Ashwin Babu’s portrayal of Gautham is intense and shrouded in mystery, with his commanding screen presence and gripping action shots captivating audiences. The emotional depth and unique concept teased in the visuals suggest a different approach from routine thrillers.

Director Krishna’s fresh narrative style and M.N. Bal Reddy’s striking cinematography elevate the visuals, while Goura Hari’s background score intensifies the teaser’s impact. The team’s technical finesse and the high production values are evident throughout the teaser.

At the event, Thaman praised the team and shared his emotional bond with Ashwin, calling him a “God gift.” Ashwin, in turn, expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew, thanking Manoj for his powerful voice-over and hailing Thaman’s support. Director Shailesh Kolanu lauded the teaser and said the film promises a “wow factor” audiences look for.

Actress Rhea, who plays the female lead, shared her excitement, praising the film’s concept and Ashwin as a co-star. Director Krishna credited Ashwin’s belief and the team’s effort for the teaser’s strong impact.

Producer Ganapathi Reddy, along with veteran voices like KS Rama Rao and KL Damodar Prasad, expressed confidence in the film’s success and emphasized the strong teamwork and uncompromised production quality.

Vachinavadu Gautham promises a thrilling ride that blends emotional intensity with action, backed by strong performances and a refreshing storyline. With the teaser setting high expectations, the film is gearing up to make a solid mark in theaters.