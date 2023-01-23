Astrologer Forecasts Box Office Success of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Discusses the Importance of Deepika Padukone's Role

Industry insiders are predicting a strong opening for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Pathaan", with a projected opening day gross of around Rs 40 crore. Some experts believe that the film has the potential to surpass the opening day gross of "Happy New Year" (Rs 44.97 crore) and become Shah Rukh's biggest opener of all time.

However, a well-known astrologer, Sohini Sastri, has also weighed in on the film's box office fate, expressing confidence that the film will emerge as Shah Rukh Khan's biggest opener in his illustrious career. Sastri cited the positive influence of the film's release date on a Wednesday, which is a day associated with music and arts, and the presence of Deepika Padukone in the cast as key factors in the film's success.

Trade experts are also optimistic about the film's potential to bring back Bollywood from its current state and set the momentum for the rest of the year, following an overwhelmingly positive response to advance bookings in the overseas market.