Just In
Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi's Exciting New Collaboration Announced
Filmmaker Atlee teams up with actor Vijay Sethupathi for a new project directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film promises a grand celebration with a stellar cast and exciting storyline.
Atlee is getting ready to work with actor Vijay Sethupathi on an exciting new movie, and this news has made fans and the film industry very excited.
Atlee is famous for making hit movies like Mersal and Bigil, while Vijay Sethupathi is known for his amazing acting in films like Super Deluxe and Soodhu Kavvum.The new project will be directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, known for the film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.
Atlee revealed that this movie has been in development for a long time, and the script was just finalized. He promised that it will be a grand celebration with a fantastic cast, though the details about the story remain a secret.
Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi had worked together on the hit film Jawan in 2023, which has made fans even more excited for their new collaboration.
Atlee is also preparing for the release of his movie Baby John, which will hit theaters on December 25.
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Sanya Malhotra, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is based on the Tamil film Theri and directed by Kalees.