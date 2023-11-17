Atlee wants to make a bigger film than ‘Baasha’ for Rajini

With the historic pan-Indian success of his latest film, “Jawan,” young Tamil filmmaker Atlee is now one of the most sought-after directors in the country. For the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation around Atlee’s next project, and the star director is yet to make a formal announcement.

In a latest interview, Atlee opened up about his much-talked-about project with Superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee said that he is a huge fan of Rajini and that he entered the film industry after watching Rajini’s yesteryear classic, “Thalapathy.” He later worked with Rajini on Enthiran (Robot) while assisting Shankar.

Atlee revealed that he had held two, three story discussions with Rajini and narrated a few ideas. “I am yet to lock the perfect script for Rajini sir due to time constraints. I want to do something beyond ‘Baasha.’ For Arya and Vijay sir, my film will be the peak of their careers. I want to reach that peak for Rajini sir. Thalaivar fondly calls me Kanna (dear). He is always ready to act under my direction,” Atlee added.