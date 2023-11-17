Live
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
- Appeal to Centre to Increase MGNREGA man days from 100 to 150
- Cong leaders from Delhi used Rajasthan as ATM: Amit Shah
- Ensure BJP does not get single seat in Delhi in 2024 LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Suryakumar Yadav to captain India in T20Is against Australia: Reports
Just In
Atlee wants to make a bigger film than ‘Baasha’ for Rajini
With the historic pan-Indian success of his latest film, “Jawan,” young Tamil filmmaker Atlee is now one of the most sought-after directors in the country.
With the historic pan-Indian success of his latest film, “Jawan,” young Tamil filmmaker Atlee is now one of the most sought-after directors in the country. For the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation around Atlee’s next project, and the star director is yet to make a formal announcement.
In a latest interview, Atlee opened up about his much-talked-about project with Superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee said that he is a huge fan of Rajini and that he entered the film industry after watching Rajini’s yesteryear classic, “Thalapathy.” He later worked with Rajini on Enthiran (Robot) while assisting Shankar.
Atlee revealed that he had held two, three story discussions with Rajini and narrated a few ideas. “I am yet to lock the perfect script for Rajini sir due to time constraints. I want to do something beyond ‘Baasha.’ For Arya and Vijay sir, my film will be the peak of their careers. I want to reach that peak for Rajini sir. Thalaivar fondly calls me Kanna (dear). He is always ready to act under my direction,” Atlee added.